SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of SABSW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,229. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.