Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.75 and last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,425,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

