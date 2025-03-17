Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

