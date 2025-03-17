Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.100-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY26 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.43 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

