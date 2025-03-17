Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.0 %

REG opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

