Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 210,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after buying an additional 182,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 744.5% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 78,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.