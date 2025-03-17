Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after buying an additional 431,659 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

