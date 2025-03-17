Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

