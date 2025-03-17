Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

