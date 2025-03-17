Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,350 shares of company stock worth $11,116,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $102.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

