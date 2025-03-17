SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 17,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,929. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 5.23% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEDS

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.