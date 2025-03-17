Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

ST opened at $27.18 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

