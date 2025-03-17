Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SQNS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,723. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 186.78% and a net margin of 154.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $5,754,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

