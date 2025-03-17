Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $118.21 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

