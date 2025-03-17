Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,701 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 257.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,201,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 102,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,552,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $72.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

