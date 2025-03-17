Service Stream Limited (SSM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 25.0% increase from Service Stream’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Service Stream Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $973.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71.
Service Stream Company Profile
