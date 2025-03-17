Service Stream Limited (SSM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 25.0% increase from Service Stream’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $973.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.