Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Servotronics had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%.
Servotronics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.59. 854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 211.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.
Servotronics Company Profile
