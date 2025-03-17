Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Servotronics had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Shares of SVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.59. 854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 211.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

