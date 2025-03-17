Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Drops By 23.2%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,978,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 574,145 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

