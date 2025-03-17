Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Decreases By 20.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,665.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.
