Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Drops By 30.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capcom Trading Up 1.8 %

CCOEY stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Capcom has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

