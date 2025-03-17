Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Rises By 68.5%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,119 shares during the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 140,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 93,063 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

