Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expands By 30.0%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.64. 495,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
