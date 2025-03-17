Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expands By 30.0%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.64. 495,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

