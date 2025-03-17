Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Rises By 62.6%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 13th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DESP. TD Cowen raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 1,007,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,120. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 428.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,033 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,760,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,158 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 2,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 2,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

