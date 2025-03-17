Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Drops By 38.1%

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 122,500 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

METD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

Get Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.