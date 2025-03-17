Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 36.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.48. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

