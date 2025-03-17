Short Interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Increases By 39.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,472,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,212,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.07. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.06 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

