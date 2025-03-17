Short Interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Increases By 39.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares during the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $41,472,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,212,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GDS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.07. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $52.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
