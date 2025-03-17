Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Drops By 41.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
