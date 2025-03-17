Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Drops By 41.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

