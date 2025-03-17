Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Decreases By 39.8%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 13th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

