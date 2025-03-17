Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Grows By 61.9%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICL Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

