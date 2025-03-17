Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Decreases By 20.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.22 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,407.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.