Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Increases By 32.9%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IO Biotech by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

IO Biotech Price Performance

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,927. IO Biotech has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.22.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

