Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Increases By 29.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $137.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
