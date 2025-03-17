Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Increases By 29.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $137.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

