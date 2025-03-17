Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Expands By 47.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,600 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

