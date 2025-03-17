Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Expands By 47.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,600 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $9.64.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
