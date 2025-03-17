Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Drops By 21.1%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

OTCMKTS:OIIIF remained flat at $1.15 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,131. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

