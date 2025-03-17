Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Drops By 37.0%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 14,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 12.06%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

