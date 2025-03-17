Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Increases By 57.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,591,800 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 9,249,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72,959.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Saipem
Saipem Price Performance
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.