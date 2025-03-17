Short Interest in TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Grows By 49.4%

TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TFF Group Price Performance
Shares of FRFTF stock remained flat at C$42.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.75. TFF Group has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$42.75.
About TFF Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFF Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Grocery Outlet Insider and Institutional Buyers Signal Bottom
- What is a support level?
- Consumers Are Cutting Back, But These 3 Stocks Will Stay Strong
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.