Short Interest in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Grows By 35.0%

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

