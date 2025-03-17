Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Drops By 41.0%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 6.5 %

UGP stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 5,018,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,898. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultrapar Participações

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.