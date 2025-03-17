Short Interest in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Increases By 45.8%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UVSP opened at $28.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

