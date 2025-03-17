Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 71.1%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 212.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,357 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

