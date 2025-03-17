Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 71.1%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $20.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
