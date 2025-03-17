Short Interest in XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Decreases By 40.4%

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XHG opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. XChange TEC.INC has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

