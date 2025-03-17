Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siegfried Price Performance

Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $965.00 during trading on Monday. Siegfried has a one year low of $965.00 and a one year high of $965.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $965.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $965.00.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

