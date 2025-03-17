Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

