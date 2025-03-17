Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,989 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $517.46 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

