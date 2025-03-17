Signaturefd LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,340,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,910,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,311,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,615,000 after acquiring an additional 692,567 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

