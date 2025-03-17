Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $60,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

