Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 380,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 340,791 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 170,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 473,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

