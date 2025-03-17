Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

