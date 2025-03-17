Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $351.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $348.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

